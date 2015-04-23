FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp updates on restructuring related to merger of AS Delfi and AS Eesti Ajalehed
#Publishing
April 23, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp updates on restructuring related to merger of AS Delfi and AS Eesti Ajalehed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Says result of merger of AS Eesti Ajalehed and AS Delfi, Delfi group structure will be changed

* Says currently all local Delfi companies are 100 pct owned by Latvian company SIA Delfi Holding which is 100 pct subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp

* Says SIA Delfi Holding will sell its participations to AS Ekspress Grupp after which local Delfi companies will be directly owned by AS Ekspress Grupp

* Says AS Delfi as acquiring company will merge with AS Eesti Ajalehed on July 1

* Says name of merged company will be AS Ekspress Meedia Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

