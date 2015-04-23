FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biofrontera resolves on capital increase
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 23, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biofrontera resolves on capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Resolves on capital increase

* To increase registered capital from currently 22,196,570.00 euros by up to 2,173,913.00 euros ($2.34 million) from authorized capital to up to 24,370,483.00 euros by issuing up to 2,173,913 new no-par registered shares

* Lang & Schwarz Broker GmbH is admitted to subscribe and take over new shares at issue price of 1.00 euro, with obligation to offer new shares to shareholders at ratio of 10:1 against payment of 2.30 euros per share for subscription

* Subscription period will run from May 5 to and including May 19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.