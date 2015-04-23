FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Antofagasta to sell water business to Colombia's EPM for about $960 mln
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 23, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Antofagasta to sell water business to Colombia's EPM for about $960 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc :

* Sale of water division

* Announce sale of Aguas De Antofagasta S.A. Its water division, to empresas públicas de medellín (EPM) for a of CLP 596 billion or about $960 million before taxes and transaction costs

* Sale is subject to certain standard conditions and approval of Empresa Concesionaria De Servicios Sanitarios S.A

* Is expected to be completed by end of May 2015

* Division contributed $63.6 million to group’s 2014 profits before tax, with EBITDA of $75.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

