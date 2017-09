April 23 (Reuters) - Lanson BCC SA :

* Records 41.72 million euros ($45.07 million) in consolidated revenues for Q1 2015, compared with 43.45 million euros for Q1 2014, down 4 percent Source text: bit.ly/1byDxEw Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)