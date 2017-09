April 23 (Reuters) - LDLC Com SA :

* FY revenue 285.7 million euros ($308.8 million) versus 255.0 million euros year ago

* Sees for 2015-2016 acceleration in line to reach revenue of 500 million euros in 2018

Source text: bit.ly/1EvE2vM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9253 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)