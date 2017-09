April 24 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 77.2 million euros ($83.41 million), up 3 pct

* Confirms full year 2015 revenue target of between 310 million euros and 320 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1k9DuOF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9256 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)