BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Innate Pharma announce co-development and commercialisation collaboration for IPH2201
#Healthcare
April 24, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Innate Pharma announce co-development and commercialisation collaboration for IPH2201

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* AstraZeneca and MedImmune have entered into a collaboration to accelerate and broaden development of Innate Pharma SA’s proprietary anti-NKG2A antibody, IPH2201

* AstraZeneca will make an initial payment to Innate of $250 million

* AstraZeneca will pay a further $100 million prior to initiation of phase III development

* Arrangement includes right for Innate to co-promote in Europe for a 50% profit share in territory

* Transaction is expected to become effective in Q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

