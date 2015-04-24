FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wessanen sees higher 2015 FY EBITE than last year
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wessanen sees higher 2015 FY EBITE than last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Wessanen Nv

* Wessanen Q1 2015 earnings release

* Q1 EBITE up to eur12.3 million

* Autonomous revenue growth of 8.9 pct, driven by 8.4 pct volume growth

* For the remainder of 2015, we expect our own brands to grow in line with market growth of 5-7 pct

* For FY we expect EBITE to be higher than last year

* Expect EBITE in the first half of 2015 to be broadly in line with last year as a result of increased marketing spending.

* Q1 revenue increased 20.4 pct to 131.7 million eur

* Q1 profit from continuing operations increased 47 pct to 7.8 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
