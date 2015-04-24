FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Betsson Q1 profit in line with forecasts
April 24, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Betsson Q1 profit in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Betsson Ab

* Betsson Q1 operating income amounted to sek 238.0 (171.2) million

* Betsson Q1 Revenue increased by 24 percent to SEK 847.4 (686.0) MLN

* Says the second quarter of 2015 has started with revenue in line with the average level in the first quarter.

* Analysts had on average expected operating profit of 238 million crowns and revenues of 847 million, according to a Reuters survey of three analysts. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rebecka Roos)

