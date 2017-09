April 24 (Reuters) - Medistim ASA :

* Reports Q1 sales of 57.9 million Norwegian crowns ($7.39 million) versus 48.9 million crowns a year ago

* Q1 EBIT is 9.9 million crowns versus 7.2 million crowns a year ago

* Says Medtronic is not renewing distribution agreement with Medistim Norge AS and expects no revenue from Medtronic products in 2016

($1 = 7.8344 Norwegian crowns)