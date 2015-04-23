BRIEF-SEB Q1 revenue rises by 15.8% to 1,089 million euros

April 23 (Reuters) - SEB SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 1,089 million euros ($1.18 billion), up 15.8 percent as reported and 9.4 percent like-for-like

* Says Q1 operating result from activity, net of a 15-million euro negative currency impact, amounted to 92 million euros, far exceeding 50 million euros in Q1 2014

* Aims to achieve in 2015 further sustained organic revenue growth as well as to accelerate like-for-like growth in operating result from activity versus that of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9260 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)