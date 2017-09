April 23 (Reuters) - Guerbet SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 112.2 million euros ($121.22 million), up by 16.2 percent (12.1 percent at constant exchange rates)

* Confirms its projection of sales growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9256 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)