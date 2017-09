April 23 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* Reports Q1 net recurrent income group share of 83.4 million euros ($90.17 million) versus 83.3 million euros a year ago

* Confirms 2015 targets, net recurrent income group share expected to be at least stable compared to 2014

* Q1 gross rental income is 137.8 million euros, down 1.9 percent at constant scope Source text: bit.ly/1DncMKe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9249 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)