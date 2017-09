April 23 (Reuters) - Terreis SA :

* Reports Q1 total rental income of 17.6 million euros ($19.03 million), 0.8 percent

* Says 94 percent of Q1 rental income comes from tertiary assets

Source text: bit.ly/1zQCeGt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9249 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)