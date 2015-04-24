BRIEF-Heliocentris Energy Solutions gains INABATA as new strategic sales partner

April 24 (Reuters) - Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG :

* Gains INABATA as new strategic sales partner and receives 1 million euros ($1.08 million) additional capital for strategic projects

* Initially signed for five years, agreement grants INABATA exclusive distribution rights to all Heliocentris products in Japan and also in Korea and USA for applications which are not target applications for Heliocentris

Partnership signed with INABATA Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Japanese trading company INABATA & Co Ltd