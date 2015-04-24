FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Heliocentris Energy Solutions gains INABATA as new strategic sales partner
April 24, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Heliocentris Energy Solutions gains INABATA as new strategic sales partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Heliocentris Energy Solutions AG :

* Gains INABATA as new strategic sales partner and receives 1 million euros ($1.08 million) additional capital for strategic projects

* Initially signed for five years, agreement grants INABATA exclusive distribution rights to all Heliocentris products in Japan and also in Korea and USA for applications which are not target applications for Heliocentris

* Partnership signed with INABATA Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Japanese trading company INABATA & Co Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9261 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

