FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Comptel Q1 operating profit rises to EUR 1.5 million
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
April 24, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Comptel Q1 operating profit rises to EUR 1.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Comptel Oyj :

* Reports Q1 net sales of 21.0 million euros ($22.69 million) versus 18.0 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating profit is 1.5 million euros versus 1.0 million euros a year ago

* End-Q1 order backlog is 55.8 million euros versus 42.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects 2015 net sales to grow compared to previous year and operating profit to be in range of 8-12 pct, excluding one-time charges

* Says significant part of Comptel’s operating profit and net sales is generated in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.