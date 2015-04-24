FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Innate Pharma and AstraZeneca announce immuno-oncology agreement
#Healthcare
April 24, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Innate Pharma and AstraZeneca announce immuno-oncology agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* Announces global agreement with AstraZeneca for IPH2201 in immuno-oncology

* Financial terms of signed agreement include cash payments of up to $1.275 billion to Innate Pharma as well as double digit royalties on sales

* Initial payment is $250 million

* Says AstraZeneca will book all sales and will pay innate double-digit royalties on net sales

* Says Astrazeneca will pay to Innate a further $100 million prior to initiation of phase III development, as well as additional regulatory and sales-related milestones of up to $925 million

* Arrangement includes right for Innate to co-promote in Europe for a 50 percent profit share in territory

* Astrazeneca will book all sales and will pay Innate double-digit royalties on net sales

* Transaction is expected to become effective in Q2 of 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
