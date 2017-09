April 24 (Reuters) - Ypsomed Holding AG :

* Long-standing partnership between the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi and the Ypsomed Group will be bolstered by new major project

* Plans to manufacture components for injection systems on an additional dedicated production line

* Additional annual capacity will be in the double-digit millions