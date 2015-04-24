FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Openlimit Holding net result swings to profit at EUR 0.14 mln in 2014
#Software
April 24, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Openlimit Holding net result swings to profit at EUR 0.14 mln in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Openlimit Holding AG :

* Turnover for year 2014 increased by 16 pct to 8.1 million euros ($8.75 million)

* FY EBIT improved by 260 pct to 0.63 million euros (2013: loss 0.4 million euros)

* FY positive net result of 0.14 million euros versus loss 0.61 million euros year ago

* Is relying on generation of substantial new business in order to reach its aim of achieving turnover growth in high single-digit percentage range as well as slightly increasing its profitability in 2015

* Looking beyond year 2015, it already appears possible that turnover is not likely to increase significantly until 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9255 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
