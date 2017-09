April 24 (Reuters) - Norvestia Oyj :

* Says in January-March 2015, result of group amounted to 12.5 million euros ($13.50 million) (1.6 million euros in same period previous year)

* Q1 operating profit 14.8 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 trading gains and losses 15.6 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago

