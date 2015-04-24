BRIEF-Bioera published court final approval release of Unopiù's arrangement with creditors

April 24 (Reuters) - Bioera SpA :
* Published court final approval release of Unopiù’s arrangement with creditors
* Based on agreement in next few weeks Splendor Investment Holdings Ltd (SIH), a sub-holding company based in London, will acquire 100 percent of Unopiù SpA
* Unopiù’s turn-around plan will follow the standard luxury goods business model with main focus on made in Italy furniture and design
* Bioera owns 50 percent stake in SIH, followed by its partners Yaks and Bramfield with equal stakes of 25 percent