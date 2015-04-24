FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bioera published court final approval release of Unopiù's arrangement with creditors
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bioera published court final approval release of Unopiù's arrangement with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Bioera SpA :

* Published court final approval release of Unopiù’s arrangement with creditors

* Based on agreement in next few weeks Splendor Investment Holdings Ltd (SIH), a sub-holding company based in London, will acquire 100 percent of Unopiù SpA

* Unopiù’s turn-around plan will follow the standard luxury goods business model with main focus on made in Italy furniture and design

* Bioera owns 50 percent stake in SIH, followed by its partners Yaks and Bramfield with equal stakes of 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
