FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nio invests in payment solutions provider EPG
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 24, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nio invests in payment solutions provider EPG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Nio Inc :

* Invests in payment solutions provider EPG

* Nio inc.’s subsidiary Gaming Innovation Group (GIG) has entered into agreement to acquire 10 percent of shares in payment gateway Easy Payment Gateway (EPG).

* Says under agreement, GIG will invest 500,000 pounds ($753,600) and get a 10 percent ownership in EPG

* Says furthermore GIG has an option to acquire an additional 15 percent of EPG shares within 2 years

* Says first EPG investment is expected to be completed during May 2015

* Transaction is fully funded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6635 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.