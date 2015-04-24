BRIEF-Biotest says phase IIb study of tregalizumab did not meet primary endpoint

April 24 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* Phase IIb study of Tregalizumab (BT-061) in moderate to severe rheumatoide arthritis did not meet the primary endpoint - potential one time effect of 30 million euros ($32.59 million)

* Is in process of sharing data with AbbVie, who will decide within 90 days whether to continue co-development on Tregalizumab

* If evaluation leads to a decision to discontinue development of tregalizumab, Biotest's earnings would be reduced by 25 million euros - 30 million euros in 2015