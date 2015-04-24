FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ascendis Health says CFO Robbie Taylor resigns
April 24, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ascendis Health says CFO Robbie Taylor resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Resignation of chief financial offer

* Robbie Taylor has resigned as chief financial officer, will be leaving Ascendis with effect from 30 June, 2015

* Plans to start selection process for a new CFO immediately

* Johan Van Schalkwyk, currently a director of Ascendis’s major shareholder and investment group Coast2coast, has been appointed interim CFO with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

