BRIEF-Ascendis Health says CFO Robbie Taylor resigns

April 24 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Resignation of chief financial offer

* Robbie Taylor has resigned as chief financial officer, will be leaving Ascendis with effect from 30 June, 2015

* Plans to start selection process for a new CFO immediately

* Johan Van Schalkwyk, currently a director of Ascendis's major shareholder and investment group Coast2coast, has been appointed interim CFO with immediate effect