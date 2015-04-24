BRIEF-Helvetia Holding elects Pierin Vincenz president of board of directors

April 24 (Reuters) - Helvetia Holding AG :

* Elects Pierin Vincenz president of board of directors

* Vincenz, who has served on Helvetia group’s board of directors since 2000, is currently chief executive officer of Raiffeisen Group

* Pierin Vincenz to serve as new president of board of directors as of Oct. 1

* Doris Russi Schurter, vice president of board of directors of Helvetia Holding, will oversee board business until Sept. 30, 2015, she was also elected as interim president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)