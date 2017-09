April 24 (Reuters) - PCB SA :

* FY revenue 516.6 million euros ($559.7 million) versus 537.8 million euros a year ago

* FY net income 95,000 euros versus 1.3 million euros a year ago

* Says no dividend will be paid for 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1z14FXk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9230 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)