BRIEF-Vossloh concludes syndicated loan of over 500 mln euros
April 24, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vossloh concludes syndicated loan of over 500 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Vossloh AG :

* Medium-term financing secured at attractive conditions

* Syndicated loan of over 500 million euros ($543.20 million) concluded with a term running to 2018

* Significant over-subscription on the requested volume

* Structured facility has a term of three years starting April 23, and thus provides a stable medium-term financing basis

* Syndicated load will replace the group’s bridging loan of 250 million euros

* On the basis of the current group portfolio, the target return for 2017 is an EBIT margin of 5 to 6 percent Source text - bit.ly/1yVKNom Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

