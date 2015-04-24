FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Easy Software terminates stock lending agreement with otris software AG
April 24, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Easy Software terminates stock lending agreement with otris software AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Easy Software AG :

* Terminates stock lending agreement with otris software AG

* Easy Software AG holds 46 percent of shares of otris software AG

* Will still hold an investment share of 46 percent in otris software AG

* Expiration of stock lending agreement ensures that effective April 30, otris software will be deconsolidated, and considered, as of May 1, as associate company in consolidated financial statement

* Losses in revenue within Easy Software group resulting from deconsolidation are estimated to amount to about 10 percent for current financial year

* On a 12-month basis (from financial year 2016 onwards), management board assumes losses in revenue to amount to 17 percent

* However, deconsolidation has a positive effect on income for 2015

* Tentatively estimated profit from deconsolidation of otris software AG amounts to about 3 million euros ($3 million)

* Final determination of fair value is still pending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

