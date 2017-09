BRIEF-Scandinavian Brake Systems Q1 EBIT down at DKK 7.7 million

April 24 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :

* Q1 net turnover 196.2 million Danish crowns ($28.47 million) versus 266.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBIT 7.7 million crowns versus 12.8 million crowns year ago

* Expects 2015 revenue growth in the group’s continuing business areas with total 3-8 pct and thus an expected revenue in line of 800 million - 850 million crowns, and recurring EBITDA of 45 million - 55 million crowns

