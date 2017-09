April 24 (Reuters) - Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :

* Further to its pricing of 100 million euros 3.625 percent bonds due Oct. 2022, has priced a further 50 million euros ($54 million) 3.625 percent notes due Oct. 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)