BRIEF-Capgemini Q1 revenue increases by 10.5% to 2.76 bln euros
#IT Services & Consulting
April 27, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Capgemini Q1 revenue increases by 10.5% to 2.76 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Capgemini SA :

* Q1 revenue, supported by a strong growth in North America, increases by 10.5 pct at 2.76 billion euros ($3.00 billion)

* Bookings during first quarter of 2015 totaled 2.68 billion euros, an increase of 10.3 percent on 2013 on a like-for-like basis

* Group raises its growth objectives for 2015

* Forecasts a 2015 revenue growth, at current rates and perimeter, of at least 5 pct (although it had communicated a growth objective of 3 pct to 5 pct in February

* Confirms that it is targeting an operating margin rate between 9.5 pct and 9.8 pct in 2015

* 2015 organic free cash flow is expected to exceed 600 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

