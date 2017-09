April 24 (Reuters) - Avanquest Software SA :

* Signs debt restructuring agreement with creditors

* Announces 20 million euro ($21.7 million) - 30 million euro capital increase, 75 percent of which is guarateed by a number of investors

* Trading in company’s shares will resume on April 27

Source text: bit.ly/1IQPMqo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)