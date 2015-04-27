FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vardia Insurance Group proposes to raise NOK 100 million in additional offering
April 27, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vardia Insurance Group proposes to raise NOK 100 million in additional offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Proposes to raise NOK 100 million ($12.83 million) in additional equity by way of placement with preferential rights to new shares for those holding subscription rights in rights issue at expiry of subscription period for rights issue

* Plans to obtain a subordinated Tier 2 loan during 2015, to further strengthen the capital position

* Estimated figures shows that in Q1 2015 gross premiums written was 379 million crowns compared to 281 million crowns in Q1 2014, a growth rate of 35 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7917 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
