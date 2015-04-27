FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sachsenmilch FY result from ordinary activities of 3.538 mln euros
April 27, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sachsenmilch FY result from ordinary activities of 3.538 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Sachsenmilch AG :

* In FY no revenues were generated as in last year

* FY 2014 net interest income of 924 thousand euros ($1 million) is exactly in the bandwidth of the costs incurred in the previous forecast of 900 thousand euros to 950 thousand euros

* FY 2014 result from ordinary activities is a profit of 3.538 million euros and thus was 3.155 million euros over the previous year

* Expects for 2015 positive net interest income of 750,000 euros to 800,000 euros Source text - bit.ly/1DrHz7e Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

