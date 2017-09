April 27 (Reuters) - Kancera AB :

* Says strengthens working capital through rights issue

* Issue proceeds are expected to be 12.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.43 million) before issue costs

* Says subscription price is 2.50 crowns per share

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6226 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)