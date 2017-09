April 27 (Reuters) - ScandiDos AB :

* Has decided to conduct a 24 million Swedish crown ($2.78 million) rights issue to existing shareholders

* Subscription price has been set at 4.0 crowns per share

Source text: bit.ly/1JuRz8b Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6226 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)