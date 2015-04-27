FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gecina announces AGM approves share buyback program
#Financials
April 27, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gecina announces AGM approves share buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* Announces the share buyback program proposal has been approved by the AGM

* Maximum price per share is 150 euros ($163)

* Aims to hold as result of share buyback maximum 10 percent of capital, reflecting 63,104,820 shares at Dec. 31, 2014

* Says to hold 1,317,764 own shares (2.09 percent of capital) as of March 31

* Share buyback program runs from April 24, 2015 to October 24, 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9226 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
