BRIEF-Gecina announces AGM approves share buyback program

April 27 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :

* Announces the share buyback program proposal has been approved by the AGM

* Maximum price per share is 150 euros ($163)

* Aims to hold as result of share buyback maximum 10 percent of capital, reflecting 63,104,820 shares at Dec. 31, 2014

* Says to hold 1,317,764 own shares (2.09 percent of capital) as of March 31

* Share buyback program runs from April 24, 2015 to October 24, 2016

