BRIEF-Gecina announces AGM approves share buyback program

April 27 (Reuters) - Gecina SA :
* Announces the share buyback program proposal has been approved by the AGM
* Maximum price per share is 150 euros ($163)
* Aims to hold as result of share buyback maximum 10 percent of capital, reflecting 63,104,820 shares at Dec. 31, 2014
* Says to hold 1,317,764 own shares (2.09 percent of capital) as of March 31
* Share buyback program runs from April 24, 2015 to October 24, 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9226 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)