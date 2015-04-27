FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diageo to consider its position on United Spirits chairman Vijay Mallya
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
April 27, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Diageo to consider its position on United Spirits chairman Vijay Mallya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc

* Diageo notes recommendation of USL board

* Diageo will now consider its position under its agreements with Dr Mallya and United Breweries (Holdings) Limited

* Board of USL also resolved that, in event Dr Mallya declined to step down, it would recommend to shareholders of company removal of Dr Mallya as a director

* Diageo is majority shareholder in USL with a 54.78 pct holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
