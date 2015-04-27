FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Detection Technology Q1 EBIT doubles to EUR 0.74 million
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 27, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Detection Technology Q1 EBIT doubles to EUR 0.74 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Detection Technology Oyj

* Q1 net sales grew 29 percent to 8.97 million euros ($9.76 million)

* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 0.74 million euros versus 0.37 million euros year ago

* Says Detection Technology’s sales outlook for 2015 is in accordance with its medium term target to increase sales by at least 15 percent per annum

* Says Detection Technology’s profitability is developing according to plan

* Says the company’s net sales and profitability can vary considerably between quarters due to timing of projects and customer deliveries

* Says total capital expenditure related to new factory in Beijing, China and other investments are estimated to amount to 4.5 million - 5.0 million euros in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.