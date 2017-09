April 27 (Reuters) - Centurion Finance SA :

* Twinlight Finance Limited increases its stake in the company to 60.07 percent from 52.21 percent

* In two transactions conducted on April 20 and April 22 Twinlight Finance bought 4.39 percent stake and 4.07 percent stake in the company