April 27 (Reuters) - Stavropolenergosbyt OJSC :

* Approves 750 million roubles ($14.57 million) credit line with Bank Vozrozhdeniye

* Says interest rate for credit is 19 pct per annum and credit will run for 12 months Source text: bit.ly/1GpoBAn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 51.4725 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)