April 27 (Reuters) - April SA :

* Reports Q1 2015 sales of 195.6 million euros ($213.18 million), up 1.2 percent compared to a year ago

* Group continues to expect full year 2015 current EBIT to stay relatively flat

($1 = 0.9175 euros)