BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie Q3 sales falls by 1.2 percent to 955 mln euros
April 27, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vilmorin & Cie Q3 sales falls by 1.2 percent to 955 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Reports sales for third quarter on March 31 down 1 percent on a like-for-like basis

* Says sales at end of Q3 of fiscal year 2014-2015, corresponding to revenue from ordinary activities, came to 955 million euros ($1.04 billion), down by 1.2 percent

* Announces revision of objectives for 2014-2015: slight increase in sales and current operating margin readjusted to 9 percent

* Announces outlook for 2014-2015: downward revision of objectives for fiscal year

* Says is now aiming for a slight increase in its global sales for fiscal year 2014-2015

* Says should therefore record a contraction of its current operating margin, readjusting it to level of 9 percent for 2014-2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

