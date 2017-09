April 27 (Reuters) - Hispania SA :

* To increase capital by up to 27.5 million euros ($30 million) through issuing new shares

* To run accelerated bookbuilt for up to 50 percent of it’s capital

* To use obtained funds for new investments

