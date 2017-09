April 27 (Reuters) - Utopya Insaat :

* Says Odeabank assigns 24 million euros ($26 million) with 10 year maturity and 9 million lira with 1 year maturity loan limit

* Says to use loan limit to refinance existing loans of company and unit Isparta Elektrik

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)