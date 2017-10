April 27 (Reuters) - SEB SA :

* Announces details of share repurchase program to be submitted for shareholder approval on May 12

* Maximum price per share is 100 euros

* Total maximum that could be spent is 393,666,000 euros ($429.69 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)