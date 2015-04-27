FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pixium Vision announces publication of Prima results
#Healthcare
April 27, 2015

BRIEF-Pixium Vision announces publication of Prima results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision SA :

* Pixium Vision announces the publication of Prima results, a wireless subretinal implant, in Nature Medicine

* Study demonstrated Prima`s ability to restore visual acuity to half of normal level in rats with retinal degeneration at stimulation thresholds far below ocular safety limits

* Optical coherence tomography (OCT) demonstrated good preservation of inner retina one year after implantation

* Plans to begin clinical trials of Prima in Europe in 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

