BRIEF-Pixium Vision announces publication of Prima results

April 27 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision SA :

* Pixium Vision announces the publication of Prima results, a wireless subretinal implant, in Nature Medicine

* Study demonstrated Prima`s ability to restore visual acuity to half of normal level in rats with retinal degeneration at stimulation thresholds far below ocular safety limits

* Optical coherence tomography (OCT) demonstrated good preservation of inner retina one year after implantation

* Plans to begin clinical trials of Prima in Europe in 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)