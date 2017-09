April 27 (Reuters) - Alliance Developpement Capital SIIC SE :

* Reports FY 2014 revenue 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million) versus 1.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net income group share is 0.6 million euros versus loss of 1.4 million euros a year ago

* NAV per share is 0.326 euro at Dec. 31, 2014