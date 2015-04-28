FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Schindler Holding Q1 revenue up 4.4 pct to CHF 2.14 mln
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 28, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schindler Holding Q1 revenue up 4.4 pct to CHF 2.14 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG :

* In Q1 of 2015, orders received reached 2.44 billion Swiss francs ($2.56 billion), in line with same period of previous year (2.44 billion francs)

* Q1 revenue grew by 4.4 pct to 2.14 billion francs (up 7.0 pct in local currencies)

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 222 million francs, corresponding to an increase of 8.3 pct (up 13.7 pct in local currencies) compared to Q1 of 2014

* At 168 million francs, Q1 net profit rose by 5.0 pct compared to same period of previous year

* Sees increase in revenue of 7 pct to 9 pct in local currencies for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9546 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.