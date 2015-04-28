BRIEF-Schindler Holding Q1 revenue up 4.4 pct to CHF 2.14 mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG :

* In Q1 of 2015, orders received reached 2.44 billion Swiss francs ($2.56 billion), in line with same period of previous year (2.44 billion francs)

* Q1 revenue grew by 4.4 pct to 2.14 billion francs (up 7.0 pct in local currencies)

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 222 million francs, corresponding to an increase of 8.3 pct (up 13.7 pct in local currencies) compared to Q1 of 2014

* At 168 million francs, Q1 net profit rose by 5.0 pct compared to same period of previous year

* Sees increase in revenue of 7 pct to 9 pct in local currencies for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

