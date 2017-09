BRIEF-Valartis Group FY 2014 group result swings to loss of CHF 73.3 mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Valartis Group AG :

* FY 2014 group loss of 73.3 million Swiss francs ($76.79 million) for continued operations and discontinued operations (2013 on a comparable basis: group profit of 0.4 million francs)

* FY 2014 loss from continued operations of 53.7 million francs

* FY 2014 income from commission and services for continued operations remained stable at 47.2 million francs (2013: 47.1 million francs) Source text for Eikon:

